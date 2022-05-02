Nicola Sturgeon was confronted about her plans to step down if Scotland voted "no" in the next independence referendum, and says she is planning for the complete opposite outcome.

"I think Scotland will vote yes and that is what I will be campaigning for," she told the BBC. "I stand by everything I've said in that respect but just to be very clear, that's not the scenario I'm working towards."

When quizzed on the possibility that it could happen, she responded: "I suspect it won't happen."