Republican House candidate suggests top US general should be executed on live TV

Noah Malgeri, a Republican House candidate, has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television.

Malgeri has taken issue with Gen Mark Milley for a 2020 phone call with a counterpart in the Chinese military, during which he reassured that the Trump administration was not going to attack China.

“If he’s guilty of it by a court-martial, they should hang him on CNN. I mean, they’re not going to do it on CNN. But on C-SPAN or something,” Malgeri said.

