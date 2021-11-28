Javid admits passengers from South Africa were not tested despite Omicron strain

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has admitted that passengers arriving from South Africa on Friday were not tested for Covid-19 despite fears they could be carrying the new Omicron variant of the disease.

Javid said these passengers would have got home from the airport “in the normal way”, when appearing on BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

The news comes after a single flight from South Africa into the Netherlands showed that a staggering 10 per cent of passengers tested positive for Covid.