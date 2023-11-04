Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators march through London for third weekend

Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators have been marching through central London for the third weekend in a row, demanding a ceasefire by the Israeli government.

A rally is being held in Trafalgar Square this afternoon (4 November), while a sit-in protest has taken place at Oxford Circus tube station.

The BBC’s headquarters have also been targeted, with chants of ‘Free Palestine’ coming from crowds.

It comes after Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, rejected calls for a temporary ceasefire unless all hostages are released by Hamas.