Ian Hislop says ‘entire Tory party’ should resign over Partygate scandal

Ian Hislop drew cheers from the audience on Have I Got For You as he suggested the “entire Tory party” should resign for defending Boris Johnson amid the Partygate scandal.

Speaking on Friday’s episode, the journalist pointed out that voters had previously been told it was too soon to call for Johnson’s resignation before the Sue Gray report was released, and now were being told it’s “too late”.

“Why hasn’t the entire Tory party resigned, all of them?” Hislop asked.

“They supported him, why don’t they leave now? They’re the party of law and order.”

