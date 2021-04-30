Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, has told MPs that some PCR Covid tests for travel have now fallen in price to under £45. Speaking on Thursday, Shapps said he was “very anxious” to reduce the cost of the tests, which involve swabs being taken of the inside of the nose and the back of the throat. “There are now test providers providing tests for £60, and indeed one now for £44.90,” he said, but did not mention which provider was offering the tests at such a price.

The Independent’s research suggests it is Eurofins Covid Testing Services Ltd (ECTS).