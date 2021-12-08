Sailor killed in Pearl Harbour attack buried in Texas hometown 80 years later

A Navy Seaman from Texas, who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, has finally been laid to rest in his hometown exactly 80 years later.

Navy Seaman 2nd Class Charles L. Saunders was on the USS Oklahoma when it was torpedoed, resulting in the deaths of 429 crewmen.

While Saunders’ body was recovered, it wasn’t identified until decades later and was initially among those buried at the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

Sheriffs from his hometown of Winnie participated in the funeral proceedings, helping lay Saunders to rest.

