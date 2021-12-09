Boris Johnson has announced a move to plan B covid restrictions in England, in an attempt to slow the spread of omicron across the UK.

Under the new guidance, people will be encouraged to work from home in order to limit contact with co-workers and commuters.

From next week, face masks will be required in almost all indoor public settings, including in places of worship, cinemas, theatres, shops and on public transport.

Covid passes will also be mandatory for entry into indoor venues like nightclubs, as well as any outdoor event with more than 10,000 people.

