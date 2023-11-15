Sir Keir Starmer responded to David Cameron’s return to cabinet by suggesting Rishi Sunak has “peeled him away from seven years of exile in a shepherd’s hut.”

The two leaders clashed in a fiery session of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 15 November, which took place days after Mr Sunak’s reshuffle and hours after the Supreme Court ruled the government’s flagship policy of removing asylum seekers to Rwanda unlawful.

“Mr Speaker, the prime minister obviously thinks so little of his own MPs, that he’s had to peel David Cameron away from his seven-year exile in a shepherd’s hut, and make him foreign secretary,” Sir Keir said in a scathing attack on Mr Sunak’s decision.