A TikTok video of a woman alleging that she was bodyshamed by the police for the length of her shorts at Frontier City, a Six Flags amusement park in Oklahoma City, has gone viral.

Bailey Breedlove wrote in a Facebook post: “On 30 April 2020 at about 7 pm my daughter was yelled at by a park police officer for rolling down a hill on her heelies right next to me.”

“Then she proceeded to follow me and grabbed my arm to turn me around and proceeded to tell me my shorts were ‘too short,’” she wrote.