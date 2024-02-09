Independent TV
Listen to Prince Harry’s statement in full after Mirror Group phone hacking claim settled
The Duke of Sussex’s lawyer read a statement from Prince Harry outside the High Court on Friday, 9 February, after the remaining parts of his phone hacking claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror were settled.
Harry, 39, sued Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its publications were linked to methods including phone hacking, “blagging”(gaining information by deception), and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.
In December, Mr Justice Fancourt concluded that Harry’s phone was hacked “to a modest extent” by MGN, awarding him £140,600 in damages.
“Everything we said was happening at Mirror group was in fact happening, and indeed far worse as the court ruled in its extremely damning judgment,” Harry said in a statement read by David Sherborne.
