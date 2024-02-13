Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters rallied outside Downing Street and forced road closures as they called for a ceasefire on Monday, 12 February.

It came after Israel hit the city of Rafah in Gaza with airstrikes, which has led to worldwide calls for Israel to stave off their attacks.

Protesters can be heard chanting as a line of officers keeps them from crossing the road.

The demonstration was large enough for the Met to shut down the southbound carriageway starting from Horse Guards Avenue to Parliament Square.

Police also confirmed that one person was arrested during the protest, on “suspicion of inciting racial hatred over a placard.”