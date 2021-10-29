The Queen has caused some minor hilarity when asking poet David Constantine whether he was going to keep his Gold Medal for Poetry “in a cupboard”, when presenting the award to him via Zoom .

Her Majesty is continuing to carry out some light duties after being advised by her physicians to rest following a bout of ill health last week.

Constantine said he would keep it: “Somewhere safe – yes! This evening I shall show it to my children and grandchildren, who are waiting in our house.”