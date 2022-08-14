Rail strike: Train drivers begin 24-hour walkout over deadlocked dispute

Train drivers gathered at Willesden Junction station in northwest London as members of Aslef began their 24-hour strike over jobs, pay and conditions.

Members of Aslef at nine train companies walked out for 24 hours from August 13, crippling large parts of the network, with some parts of the country having no services.

Football fans, tourists and holidaymakers will be among tens of thousands of passengers affected by the strikes.

The strikes hit Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.

