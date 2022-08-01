Finland considering ban on Russian tourist visas

Finland is considering stopping Russian tourist visas as the war in Ukraine continues.

The move has prompted anger from Moscow, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warning that Russia would “of course react very negatively” to restrictions.

Finland is Russia’s only European Union neighbour that still grants tourist visas to its citizens.

Politicians across party lines have expressed support for a ban.

“Ukrainian citizens are being killed... and on the other hand, Russian citizens are on holiday in the EU,” National Coalition Party politician Jukka Kopra said.

