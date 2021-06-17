Watch as a parachutist and a wingsuit pilot perform incredible aerial acrobatics in the skies over Sevilla, Spain.

The footage shows the parachutist jump out of a plane and freefall for a few seconds before the wingsuit pilot follows. The parachutist then deploys the canopy and the two thrillseekers fly in formation, taking impressive high-speed turns together.

In one astonishing manoeuvre, the parachutists plants her feet on the wingsuit pilot and appears to ride him like a surfboard.

The XWR (Extreme Relative Work) stunt was performed at Skydive Spain in June.