Moment Iraqi man stabs Southampton student in bid to be deported from UK

Video footage has been released of the moment an Iraqi man stabbed a university student in a bid to be deported because he had no work or money in the UK.

Rebaz Mohammed, 28, was jailed for six years after he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and possessing a knife in a public place in connection with the attack which happened in a park in Southampton, Hampshire, in December 2022.

The clip shows him talking to the victim and then stabbing him, before chasing after him as he runs.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.