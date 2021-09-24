A passenger on SpaceX's first all-civilian flight has shared the moment the Inspiration4 crew looked down on Earth from space.

The footage, filmed by Hayley Arceneaux, shows the stunning view from the cupola, a huge domed window on the Crew Dragon space capsule.

"The 360-degree view of our beautiful planet from the cupola was absolutely life-changing," she wrote on Twitter, with over one million people viewing the video in less than 24 hours.

Inspiration4 launched into space on 16 September before splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean just before midnight on 18 September.