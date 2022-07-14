Flight path of plane said to be carrying Sri Lanka's president

A plane said to be carrying Sri Lanka’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was the world’s most-tracked flight on Thursday (14 July), data from Flightradar24 shows.

This video shows the plane travelling from Male to Singapore.

Flightradar24 data showed that 5,000 people were watching the flight path early on Thursday morning.

Mr Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives’ capital on Thursday amid historic protests in Sri Lanka which saw tens of thousands of people storm the presidential palace. He has promised to resign.

