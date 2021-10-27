Watch live as Sante Fe authorities discuss fatal shooting on 'Rust' movie set

You can watch live as Santa Fe county sheriff Adan Mendoza and district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies are holding a joint press conference on the investigation into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Alec Baldwin movie Rust .

Carmack-Altwies has already said that criminal charges are possible in the fatal shooting of Hutchins and that investigators were focusing on ballistics to determine what kind of round had killed the cinematographer – and who had placed the ammunition in the gun.