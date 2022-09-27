Port workers in Felixstowe begin second strike over pay

Workers began a second eight-day strike at Felixstowe, the UK’s largest container port, today, 27 September.

Around 1,900 members of the Unite union walked out at 7am in a dispute over pay.

Workers went on a similar strike last month, but this time have scaled back their presence on the picket line to focus on shift changeover times.

Unite is requesting a 10 per cent pay rise.

The port has said it is implementing a “very fair” pay increase of 7 per cent plus £500.

