A news helicopter filmed the terrifying moment several massive sharks stalked surfers at Australia’s famous Bondi Beach.

The dramatic footage shows one predator approaching a surfer sitting on a red board, getting within metres of the person before it turns away. Dozens of surfers can be seen waiting to catch the next wave at the popular Sydney spot as several sharks loiter nearby.

Lifeguards sounded the siren and evacuated surfers from the ocean after being alerted by the news crew, 7News reported. They used jetskis to scare off the sharks and help the swimmers to shore, according to the local outlet.