Recovery efforts underway after Taiwan struck by earthquake

Recovery efforts were underway in Taiwan after the region was struck by two earthquakes within 24 hours.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern Taiwan on Saturday, 17 September, with another earthquake, reading 7.2 on the Richter scale, striking the east coast on Sunday.

Footage shows the scene on Sunday as crews worked to rescue those who were trapped by the rubble in the aftermath.

A tsunami warning was issued by US authorities in response to the second earthquake.

