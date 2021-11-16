CCTV shows three thieves entering the property of Tamara Ecclestone in December 2019 in a raid that cost the socialite around £25 million in stolen money and valuables.

On the effect that the robbery has had on her, Ecclestone said: “I’m now obsessing over security, the gates and barbed wires, spikes and stuff and it’s not really how I want to live my life.”

Jugoslav Jovanovic, 24, Alessandro Maltese, 45, and Alessandro Donati, 44, were jailed at Isleworth Crown Court on Monday (15 November) after admitting to the robbery.