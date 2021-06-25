The terrifying moment a lorry flips off the road to avoid crashing into an oncoming car has been caught on dashcam footage.

While attempting to overtake a different vehicle, the wreckless diver of a white BMW nearly causes a head-on collision before swerving back into the correct lane.

However, the oncoming lorry driver was not so lucky, rolling off the Monaro Highway in New South Wales, Australia.

Police arrived at the scene to find the Isuzu truck on its side in a ditch and the driver was treated at the scene by paramedics for a head injury.