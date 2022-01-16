Texas synagogue hostages escape gunman

An FBI Hostage Rescue Team stormed a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday night to free three remaining hostages of a gunman who had disrupted a religious service and began a standoff with police more than 10 hours earlier.

All the hostages were safely released and the gunman was dead, Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller revealed.

The gunman had initially taken four people hostage, including the rabbi, at the Congregation Beth Israel, officials said.

One hostage was released unharmed six hours later.

