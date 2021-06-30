Amazing timelapse videos show the sheer power of ice-breaking ships moving through vast frozen Arctic waters.

The footage was captured from onboard the Vaygach, a nuclear-powered vessel specifically built to traverse ice-covered waters that can smash through 6-foot-thick ice sheets.

Ships are seen moving along the Northern Sea Route, an Arctic shipping route along Russia’s north coast.

Ice-breaking ships have hulls designed to direct the shattered ice under or around the vessel to prevent a pile-up of ice that would slow them down.