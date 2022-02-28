Watch live as Ukraine and Russia hold peace talks in Belarus

Delegates from Russia and Ukraine are holding talks in Belarus today (Monday), in a bid to achieve an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces, the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.

The office of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made the announcement yesterday on the fourth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Diplomats plan to meet without preconditions at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border.

Ukrainian officials had initially rejected the Peace negotiations plan, saying any talks should take place elsewhere than Belarus – Russia’s ally and neighbour where there is a large number of Russian troops stationed.

