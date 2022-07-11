Footage captures the moment a man was pulled alive from the rubble in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine, after Russian missile strikes hit a residential building on Sunday (10 July).

At least 19 people died and more than 20 are feared to still be buried under the rubble as a result of the rocket attack.

One side of the five-storey building - located in Donetsk region - was ripped apart.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, claimed Russian strikes on the residential block were carried out deliberately.

