Shocking video shows the moment a Florida condo building collapsed, killing one and trapping dozens of other residents.

A huge search and rescue effort is underway to find survivors in the wake of the partial collapse of the building in Surfside, Florida.

Video of the collapse showed the sea-facing side of the 12-storey residential building tumble into a pile of rubble and a huge cloud of debris blanket the neighbourhood north of Miami Beach.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett confirmed at least one person was killed in the collapse and ten people were treated at the scene.