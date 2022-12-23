Arctic blast: How to protect from frostbite

As an Arctic blast sweeps across the US ahead of the holidays some are looking for ways to protect themselves from the bitter sting of the cold.

Among the top concern that comes with a cold snap is frostbite, which is when exposure to freezing conditions damages the skin and tissue.

Primary care physician, doctor Benedict Ifedi, warns it can set in within just 15 minutes.

This report outlines the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones wrapped up and protected from winter hazards.

