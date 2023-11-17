Kenyans wade through chest-high water as flash flooding wreaks havoc

People in Kenya waded through waist-high water after heavy rains pounded the streets of the coastal city of Mombasa, footage posted by the Kenyan Red Cross on Friday (17 November) shows.

The rainy season in Kenya began less than a month ago, and at least 46 people have died in flood-related incidents since, with the toll expected to rise according to aid group Save the Children.

Towns across East Africa have been submerged by water after heavy rains followed by flash floods, leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless.