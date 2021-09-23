Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing with journalists.

Just 24 hours ago, Psaki was forced to deny that Joe Biden had been “upstaged” by Boris Johnson during their Oval Office meeting, overshadowing the administration’s announcement of a historic new donation in the global fight to defeat Covid-19.

The president has had a very busy week so far, also speaking to France’s Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, attempting to smooth over relations between the allies following the controversial Aukus annoucement.