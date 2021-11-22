Witnesses described the Wisconsin parade incident as “horrifying” and said the driver of the SUV was “going from side to side, targeting people”.

At least five people have died and 40 injured after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade on Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, city officials have said.

Video footage shows a red SUV plowing at high speed into band members and cheerleaders marching four abreast in close formation, hitting multiple people and scattering the crowd.

