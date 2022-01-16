Man pushes woman off platform in front of oncoming train

Video surveillance footage captures a young man pushing an unsuspecting woman onto the tracks of an oncoming Brussels metro train.

CCTV captures the perpetrator walking back and forth on the platform before launching his attack at the Rogier metro station on Friday 14 January.

He pushes the women face-first onto the tracks.

An oncoming metro train was able to stop mere inches from the woman as bystanders quickly pulled her back to safety.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office confirmed the suspect immediately ran away after launching the attack but has since been arrested.

