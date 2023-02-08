Moment President Zelensky arrives at Buckingham Palace for meeting with King Charles

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at Buckingham Palace ahead of a meeting with King Charles III today, 8 February.

Mr Zelensky’s surprise trip on Wednesday, 8 February, is his first to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine almost one year ago.

In his speech in front of hundreds of MPs gathered in parliament, Mr Zelensky urged the UK and Western allies to provide “wings for freedom” by supplying his air force with advanced jets.

The Ukrainian leader’s meeting with the monarch comes after he spoke with Rishi Sunak to discuss military assistance and a new training programme for jet fighter pilots.

