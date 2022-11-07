Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

Watch live as the second Middle East Green Initiative Summit gets underway in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The inaugural event took place last year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and saw a number of climate commitments, such as achieving net zero emissions by 2060 and planting 50 billion trees in the region.

These promises led to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman saying that his country was entering a new "green era".

Read more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.