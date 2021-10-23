The chief executive of Saudi Arabia's "city of the future", NEOM, has promised that his team are working "day and night" to complete the project within a desired timeline.

The city, which will use just 5 per cent of the land in the area, and will be 100 per cent run on renewable energy, is due to be completed in two phases, ending in 2031.

"We are confident that we will meet the very exciting, but very demanding, schedule" Nadhmi Al-Nasr told The Independent.

