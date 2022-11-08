Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

The general director of the National Wildlife Research Center in Saudi Arabia, said that “people are the main pillar for any protection” of wildlife in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking ahead of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, Ahmed Al-Boug stressed that success cannot be assured unless it’s in cooperation with the local population, as they have found in protecting the Houbara, a relatively small bustard native to North Africa, and whose global population has been listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List since 2014.

Read more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.