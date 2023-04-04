Amir Khan insists ‘I’ve never cheated’ after being handed two-year sporting ban

Amir Khan insists he has “never cheated” in his life after an anti-doping test revealed the presence of a prohibited substance following his fight against Kell Brook in February 2022.

The now-retired British boxer has been banned for two years after he tested positive for ostarine.

“I’ve never cheated in my life,” Khan told Sky News, suggesting that he didn’t know “what drug” was in his system.

“I’m a retired fighter so I’ve got a two-year ban now which is quite strange and funny.”

