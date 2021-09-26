British boxer Anthony Joshua admitted he sees "opportunity to go back to the drawing board" after losing to Oleksandr Usyk.

The defeated world heavyweight champion said he won’t “go home and cry” after losing his WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO belts to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk via a unanimous points decision at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The former unified cruiserweight champion secured a hugely deserved unanimous points victory (117-112, 116-112, 115-113) in front of more than 63,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.