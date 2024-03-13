Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal’s young players after Porto victory

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised the young players on his team for their fight against Porto yesterday (12 March), which they won 1-0 in a penalty shootout.

The Gunners are through to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years, marking the end of their last-16 curse.

In the post-match press conference, Arteta said he could "see how much they wanted it, and how much they tried."

He continued: "They are able to sacrifice anything to win, and when you play like this, in the end it is going to come your way."