Gabriel Jesus “makes a huge difference” to Arsenal, boss Mikel Arteta has suggested.

The striker has impressed so far in pre-season and scored the first goal as the Gunners smashed Premier League rivals Chelsea 4-0 on Saturday night.

Jesus did, however, pick up a knock in the game.

“He got a knock in the first half... he wasn’t very comfortable to continue so we didn’t take any risks,” Arteta said of his new £45 million signing, before adding that he makes a “huge difference” to his new football club.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.