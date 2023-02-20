Severe winds damage sails and boats at Australia Sail Grand Prix

A “major weather event” caused significant damage to wing sails and at least one boat during the Australia Sail Grand Prix over the weekend.

While no one was seriously injured during the extreme winds, as a result of the damage, SailGP was forced to cancel the second day of racing at the Sydney event.

Footage shows the moment Team Canada’s catamaran sail was badly damaged on Saturday, as a gust of wind blew it into a canvas shelter while a crane was lifting it.

