Moment of silence for Bob Knight honours basketball legend at Indiana game

A moment of silence was held in tribute to Bob Knight ahead of the Hoosiers women’s basketball team’s exhibition game against Northwood after the basketball legend died on Wednesday, 1 November, at the age of 83.

Knight, who coached the US Olympic team to a gold medal in 1984, was honoured with a graphic on the video board at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

His family announced his death on social media on Wednesday night, saying he was surrounded by family members at his home.