Fans lay flowers and scarves at Old Trafford following death of Bobby Charlton

Manchester United fans have flocked to Old Trafford to pay tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton following his death aged 86.

A book of condolence was opened at 10am on Sunday 22 October in the International Suite and supporters laid flowers and scarves and left messages for one of their most famous sons.

“Thank you Sir Bobby, a hero to the worldwide football family,” one read.

Charlton was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with United, who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.