Chris Eubank Jr has suggested he will retire if he loses his boxing match against Conor Benn.

The pair go head-to-head at the O2 Arena in London on 8 October, in what is being billed as one of the biggest grudge matches of recent memory.

“There’s a huge amount of pressure on me... I’ve said it before... if I lose this fight, I retire,” Eubank Jr said.

“I love fighting, I love the sport, I love being a boxer, I don’t want it to end.”

