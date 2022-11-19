World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in Qatar

The Brazil squad touched down in Qatar late on Saturday (19 November) five days ahead of their World Cup opener against Serbia.

The favourites arrived on a flight from their camp in Turin, with the likes of Neymar, Casemiro and skipper Thiago Silva all on board.

The Selecao have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the last four World Cups: by France in 2006, Netherlands in 2010 and most recently by Belgium in Russia four years ago.

Brazil are looking to win a record sixth World Cup will face Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.

