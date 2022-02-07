Brian Flores files lawsuit against NFL and three teams alleging discrimination

Brian Flores has sued the NFL and three teams - the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants - alleging discrimination regarding his firing last month by Miami and his interview processes with the latter two.

According to ESPN, the lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court last Tuesday and seeks class-action status.

Notably, Flores alleges that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross attempted to incentivise him to purposely lose games shortly after he was hired and claims Ross was “mad” when on-field success “compromised the team’s draft position”.

