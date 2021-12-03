Michael Carrick has suggested Manchester United’s win against Arsenal can help the club “turn a corner” under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Carrick oversaw the 3-2 victory on Thursday night, ending his three-game spell as caretaker boss on a high.

“The way they have gone about their business in these three games is credit to them,” he said of his players.

“They showed a side that people maybe were questioning. Hopefully, tonight turns a corner for them and they can go on to a good run of games and finish this season strong.”

Sign up to our newsletters here.